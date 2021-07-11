Spread the love



















Go On A Joy Ride in the First VISTADOME Train Service from Mluru to Bluru Launched Today

Go On A Joy Ride in the First VISTADOME Train Service (Two attached Coaches) from Mangaluru to Bengaluru Launched Today ( Sunday, 11 July 2021) at 9.15 am, where the dignitaries flagged off the Train No. 06540/06539 Mangaluru Jn – Yeswanthpur Express Weekly Special. The Vistadome coaches will enable the passengers to have a close view of the beautiful nature of Western Ghats. During Monsoon the Ghats will be feast to the eyes with lush green trees and sceneries. The ticket price from Mangaluru to Bengaluru on Vistadome is Rs 1395.

Mangaluru: Indian Railways’ South Western Railway launched the attached Vistadome coaches in the express train running between Mangaluru Junction to Yeswanthpur in Bengaluru, and from Yeshwanthpur (in Bengaluru) to Mangaluru Junction stations. This train route traverses through Western Ghats, specifically the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Ghat section. The section is scenic, offers breathtaking glimpses of mountains, valleys, gorges and greenery. The region abounds in monsoon with even more beautiful scenery. The train has two Vistadome coaches. Each Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44. Seats are rotatable 180 degree, wide, and large windows will offer a clear close-up view to the passengers. The train with Vistadome coaches from the city to capital Bengaluru, will give the passengers an opportunity to view the picturesque sceneries of nature during day time.

The Vistadome coach has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hoffman-Busch platform/technology). There are glass rooftops which offer views of the sky to the passengers. These rooftops have anti glare screens too.The coach is equipped with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, LED display, oven and refrigerator, microwave, mini pantry, multi-tiered steel luggage shelves, mobile charging socket on each seat, ‘content-on-demand’ viewable by passengers. Further, the coach is equipped with automatic sliding doors and bio-toilets. The seats have foldable snack tables, similar to what is given in aircrafts. The coaches are also equipped with a GPS based public- address system and Braille signage to assist ‘Divyang’ (visually challenged) passengers. There is also a space, sort of lounge provided at the far end of the coach with a large viewing window.

Large glass windows and glass roof that boast electrically controlled opalescence; Transparent roof for the passengers to get a panoramic view of their journey; Observatory lounge with larger window at one end; Ergonomically designed ritzy reclining seats rotatable up to 180 degrees that makes the passengers to enjoy the mixture of spectacular scenic views along the journey from all directions; Charging socket provided for each passenger below the seat arm rest; Entertainment system integrated with Digital display screens and speakers for music lovers; Automatic sliding doors at the compartment’s entry on both sides

Plethora of other features include : GPS based Public address cum Passenger Information system (PAPIS); Sunk-in type LED destination board; Place to keep luggage inside the Vistadome coach; Stainless Steel multi tier luggage racks outside the passenger area; Aesthetically designed Coach interiors and FRP panelling; FRP modular toilets with pressurized flushing system and bio tanks; Aspiration type automatic Fire detection with alarm system for safe travel

Dr Sachidanand Rai-Past President of Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru & HoD Orthopaedic Dept-Unity Hospital in a Selfie Mood

The maiden run of two Vistadome coaches attached to Mangaluru Junction-Yesvantpur Weekly Express Special was flagged off on Sunday, 11 July 2021 by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel along with DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra , MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty, Trilok Kothari-the Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Railway Division, Area Ward Corporator Sudhir, among other officials of Railway department. In his inaugural address, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “We need to compliment the Southern Railways for introducing this service, which will surely boost the tourism, and also give a chance for the passengers to experience the beauty of the nature, while the train passes through the Western Ghat and other hilly areas covered with greenery. People should avail this opportunity and book tickets on these two Vistadome coaches and experience the difference of a train travel”

“We hope to tap the tourism potential in this section. Along with offering picturesque views of natural landscapes, Subrahmanya is known for its world-famous Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. It is hoped that nature-lovers, temple-tourists, as well as regular commuters between the two major cities viz Bengaluru and Mangaluru would patronise these coaches,” said Trilok Kothari-the Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Railway Division, speaking to Team Mangalorean.

The Vistadome coaches will be augmented to these trains: Train No: 06575 Days of service Tue, Thu, Sun from Yeswanthpur & Train No 06576 on Mon, Wed, Fri from Mangaluru Jn side; Train No 06211 Days of service Mon, Wed, Fri from Train No 06212 from Yeswanthpur & Tue, Thu, Sat from Mangaluru Jn side; and Train No 06539 Days of service Sat from Yeswanthpur side & Train No 06540 every Sun from Mangaluru Jn side The train with Vistadome coaches is being introduced for the first time in south India by the Indian Railways. The train number is 06540/06539 and is named as Mangaluru Jn-Yeswanthpur express train.

The simple and short launching programme of Vistadome Coach Services was compered by Kishan Kumar M S- the Deputy Station Manager, Mangalore Central Railway Station; and M K Gopinath-the PRO, S. Railway interacted with the media for more information. Among the passengers taking the FIRST joy ride in the Vistadome coaches are Ms Archana Prabhu and her husband from Mangaluru; and Ms Preethi Bhardwraj from Bengaluru, who shared their views in the video below. The train after it reached Puttur was flagged off once again there by Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, joined by other local BJP leaders.

Yet another passenger Ramesh from Manipal also traveling in this coach said, “I always travel to Bengaluru by this train, but I am getting this great opportunity to travel in one of this state-of-the-art coaches, so I can view the beauty of the nature surrounding the Western Ghat and other scenic areas through this train route from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. I was one of the lucky people to get the seat online on this train, since both the coaches have been fully booked. My only concern is the railway officials should see that these two coaches are maintained regularly and not neglected like others. I am all excited and happy to be one of the persons to travel on the maiden Vistadome ride”.

Like this: Like Loading...