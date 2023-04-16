Goa Archdiocesan Celebration of the Divine Mercy Sunday held in Nachinola

NACHINOLA: “When we thank God because he is merciful to us, let us become merciful towards others in every moment of our lives.” Said Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão. Devotion through the Chaplet of Mercy is not so difficult, but becoming merciful to others is a challenging task.” Said the Cardinal.

Cardinal Filipe Neri was delivering a homily on the theme ‘ Let us strengthen our faith; Let us be merciful to others.” at the Eucharistic celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday organised by the Divine Mercy Movement of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman held at Bom Jesus Church, Nachinola, Goa. Fr Francis X. Fernandes ( Parish Priest, Bom Jesus Church, Nachinola), Fr Silvestre D’Souza OCD ( President, Divine Mercy Movement), Fr Ashley Alphonso ( Spiritual Director, Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol), Fr Alexandre Pereira ( Parish Priest, Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, Moira), Fr Ivo Dias OCD ( Superior, Carmelite Seminary, Mapusa) and Fr Macson Dabre OCD (Director of Formation, Carmelite Seminary, Mapusa) concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration.

“The Risen Jesus gives the experience of his love to his disciples and strengthens their faith. Peace is the gift of Risen Jesus for us”, Said Cardinal Ferrão while reflecting on the Gospel.

“God has chosen us through Baptism, become Children of God and strengthened our faith through the Sacrament of Confirmation, thus becoming the disciples of Jesus and living temples of the Holy Spirit. We have received Holy Spirit to witness our faith through acts of Mercy.” Archbishop said.

“We are called to become the instrument of forgiveness”, The prelate said. He gave three reasons to forgive, Jesus has forgiven us; We need to forgive others, because Jesus has forgiven us and When we forgive, our prayers are heard.

Cardinal, appreciated the Priests, religious and specially Carmelites along with the Executive Committee of the Divine Mercy Movement for promoting the Divine Mercy Devotion in the Archdiocese for the last six years through the formation of 138 Divine Mercy Groups in the Parishes/Chaples. Deonisia D’Souza, Assistant Animator of the Divine Mercy Group of Nachinola was the liturgical Commentator. President of the Divine Mercy Movement Fr Silvestre D’Souza thanked the gathering. The Parish Priest of Bom Jesus Church, Nachinola expressed his sentiments of gratitude. Parishes and religious Institutes/houses in the Archdiocese too celebrated Divine Mercy Sunday with the liturgy animated by the Divine Mercy Groups in the Parishes/ Chapels.

Book on the Sacrament of Reconciliation Released

NACHINOLA: Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão released a book ‘Celebrating God’s Mercy’, (a book on the reflections on the Sacrament of Reconciliation) edited by Fr Silvestre D’Souza and published by Divine Mercy Movement of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman on the occasion of the celebration of the Divine Mercy Sunday at Bom Jesus Church, Nachinola in the presence of Fr Francis Fernandes (Parish Priest, Bom Jesus Church, Nachinola), Fr Silvestre D’Souza OCD (President, Divine Mercy Movement), Br. Malvino Alfonso OCD ( Executive Secretary, Divine Mercy Movement), Fr Ashley Alphonso (Spiritual Director, Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol), Maria E. Fernandes ( Animator, Divine Mercy Group, Nachinola) and Sr. Elsy AASC.

A book which consists of articles on Reconciliation in the Bible, Historical aspects of the Sacrament, Sacrament of Baptism and Eucharist as Sacraments of Reconciliation, Spirituality of the Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation, Canonical aspects of the Sacrament, Reconciliation and Forgiveness, Conscience Guilt and the Seal of Confession were written by Fr Macson Fernandes (Professor at Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol), Fr Ronald Serrao ( Rector, St. Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary, Mangalore), Fr Elvis Fernandes SFX ( Convenor of SADBHAV, Pilar), Fr Socorro Mendes ( Parish Priest, St. Anthony’s Church, Silolim) and Fr Clifford D’Souza OCD. The Rite of Reconciliation of individual penitents is also included in the book. Anjoy Graphics, Merces, printed the book.

