Goa Archdiocese holds Walking Pilgrimage, a Pilgrimage of Faith for 4th consecutive year

The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman organised a walking pilgrimage of Faith for the 4th consecutive year at, Rua Escravo de Maria, Sancoale, 20 km from Panjim Kadamba bus stand, 28km from Vasco and 19km from Margao, South Goa, the place of the remains of the old Church of our Lady of Health, on 6th March 2022. A Pilgrimage of Penance, Prayer and reflection this Lenten season!

Mr. Eddie Fernandes, one of the committee member and co-ordinator said, this walking pilgrimage was the creation of Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao, which is held on the first Sunday of lent, as a day of prayer, penance and reflection.

He expressed the desire of the Archbishop house to patronise this event and make St Joseph Vaz known far and wide internationally after the success of first pilgrimage.

This place he said is where St Joseph Vaz wrote the letter of Bondage written by his own hand at the main altar of the then Church of Our of Lady of Health on 5th August 1677, on the feast of Our Lady of Snow.

He further expressed the zeal and faith of the people of Goa, to travel in the wee hours with their respective deanery to walk the distance and reach the place to participate in the Holy Adoration at 4.45am, followed by Eucharistic celebration at 6. 00am.

The denearies of the Archdiocese took part in the Walking Pilgrimage of faith. The denearies of North Goa, gathered together at Goa Velha, the deanery from where this Grace Filipe Neri Ferrao joined the pilgrims, while Old Goa deanery walked from Mandur, Goa. The South Goa deaneries met at Verna Church, while Benaulim and Verna deanery covered the distance from Cansaulim and Vasco deanery started from st. Andrew’s Church. The people of Sancoale and Cortalim came from their respective church along with their pastors. (All the deaneries of the archdiocese participated in the event bringing along 25 to 75 people from their respective deanery)

There was permission sought for 10,000 sitting capacity but there were empty chairs around the place though still more had the desire to participate expressed Mr. Elisbao Vaz a parishioner from Sancoale and a member of the working committee. Approximately there were around 7000 to 8000 people.

Mr Daniel D Souza from CCRTV told Matters India: I had a desire to come with my family but due to restricted number we couldn’t make it.

The event began with the Eucharistic Adoration led by Dr. Fr. Simon Diniz, the parish priest of Sts. Philip and James Church, Cortalim, Goa. A walking pilgrimage is made as pilgrims by walking together. We also walk the pilgrimage as an individual to fulfil favours received, or as a penance, and as prayer request said Fr. Diniz, in his introduction to the holy hour.

While Fr. Linford, the assistant at Cortalim, as he broke the word, inspired many as he put across his thoughts, of a pilgrim who made his journey and was interviewed: which was the most difficult thing you came across as you walked this long pilgrimage through the desert. Was it the heat of the day? He said no! then was it the Darkness of the night? No, re replied. Then were they wild animals, the anxious people asked? He still said no! Is it the loneliness?

To this query also his answer was in the negative and he said in his simple words: it was the grains of sand that entered my shoes while walking that made my walking difficult. Every time I emptied the shoes, the grains of sand would enter into my shoes!

Thus the priest concluded, it is the small things that we don’t consider make our life difficult; small sins that dirty our souls and we get deviated from our focus and the love of God. The things of the world greed, pleasure, leisure, and we become persons of the world. Lent is the time to keep track of the small grains of sand that enter our life unnoticed whicht make our living and life complicated.

The Holy Eucharist was celebrated by Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao. Frs. Manuel, Kenneth Telis, Simon Diniz, Lucio, Lenny, George, Ligorinho, Alfonso and around 60 priests concelebrated at the Eucharist. Many women religious and brothers also participated in the event.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao, in his homily, reminded the faithful of the pilgrimage of Israelites in the wilderness of forty years, as a journey we just started with the AshWednesday walking the 40 days pilgrimage this Lenten season.

His Grace highlighted the days word of God and it’s crux of walking as pilgrims and the tests Jesus stood as He started a new chapter before starting his Salvific Ministry of Redemption after he returns to the desert led by the spirit and on finishing counters the three tests laid by Satan.

The subtle ways, Satan uses: to use power to draw people; to compromise.. God is good so too evil is also not bad, and to show off and draw attention of people, the Archbishop remarked.

Bishop Ferrao suggested three ways to follow Jesus: by praying – personal, family and community prayer. Second to fast and not to let the left hand know what the right did and to do penance and third to do good to others, acts of charity by spreading goodness.

The Archbishop ended his homily stressing, to draw strength from the Eucharist, the Body and Blood of Jesus, who became humble, emptying himself and was of service urging as His disciples to carry forward his mission making the synod stronger and meaningful through our participation, communion and like St. Francis Xavier and St. Joseph Vaz to carry forward the Mission of the church.

Fr. Ligorinho D Costa, expressed his gratitude thanking each and everyone in detail. The event was well organised by the committee under the leadership of Fr. Ligorinho and the Parish Priest of Sancoale and the Rector of St. Joseph Vaz Sanctuary, said the Archbishop.

After the final blessing, the Archbishop blessed the petitions put forth by the faithful and were burned at the venue.

By Sr. Molly Fernandes SFN