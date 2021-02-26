Spread the love



















Goa bans students from driving two-wheelers to school



Panaji: The Goa Education Department on Friday banned students from driving two-wheelers to school.

According to an order issued by Director of Education Santosh Amonkar, the reason behind banning school students from driving on two-wheelers stems from complaints of reckless driving by students.

“It is informed that many students are seen using two wheelers and riding in a reckless manner violating traffic rules,” Amonkar said in his order.

Amonkar has also urged heads of all educational institutions to address the issue of reckless driving by students with their respective Parents Teachers Associations, while also urging them to ensure that no student should drive two wheelers to the school campus.

“It is once again enjoined upon all heads of institutions to address this issue in PTA meeting and ensure that no students will drive two wheelers to the schools,” the order states.