Goa can’t be different, when world has accepted taxi aggregators: CM Sawant



Panaji: Entire world and country has accepted taxi aggregators, Goa cannot be different from it, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday and assured to resolve the taxi issue within the next three months.

“We have to introduce an app based aggregator taxi service, we will get a solution on it in next three months,” he said.

Claiming that tourism stakeholders have raised the issue of taxis, Sawant said that the tourism industry is affected due to the non availability of app based aggregator service.

“Good that you came to know about it from stakeholders itself, how the tourism industry is suffering. Otherwise taxi owners ask who says it (that the tourism industry is affected), I am not telling this, stakeholders have themselves told it in front of you. Hence, I feel that this issue should be resolved and we will do it,” Sawant told reporters here after having a meeting with tourism stakeholders.

Speaking over the issue, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that the taxi issue will be resolved by taking the coastal MLAs into confidence.

“There are issues of aggregators in terms of transportation. We have to understand the dynamics of Goa, which has a small population. Everybody wishes for the sky, we also have to work on the economy of the state. So keeping the balance equation and ensuring the things go right, we have already come with ‘Goa miles’. Now we are going one step ahead and trying to get an aggregator of our own. For this, high powered committee is formed under Chief Minister,” Khaunte said.

He said that before the tourism season starts, the government should have a headway as far as the issue of aggregators is concerned. “Chief Minister has called on the opposition and the ruling party to ensure that small issues politically or apolitically should not be a hindrance to the thought process of the economy of the state,” Khaunte said.

More than eight million tourists visit Goa every year. Tourism industry is hopeful that the number will rise after Mopa airport in Goa is commissioned.

