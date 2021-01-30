Spread the love



















Goa CM meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Goa



Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the Shantadurga devasthan complex in Veling, in South Goa on Saturday.

Sawant met Bhagwat, along with top state BJP leaders including state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, the party’s state organising secretary Satish Dhond and other functionaries of the RSS at the temple premises.

Party sources said that Bhagwat also met several local dignitaries and leaders of religious groups since his arrival in Goa on Friday.