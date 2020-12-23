Spread the love



















Goa CM should meet Yediyurappa, resolve beef shortage crisis: Cong MP Francisco Sardinha



Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should meet his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa at the earliest and resolve the impending beef availability crisis in Goa, arising out of the new anti-cattle slaughter which was passed in the Karnataka state legislative assembly earlier this month, the Congress demanded on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister and South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha also said that beef was a cheaper substitute for meat as compared to mutton and said that while cows could be spared from slaughter, other old cattle could be utilised for slaughter in the state’s only abattoir, which is run by the state government.

“Our chief minister has to intervene with his counterpart in Karnataka, the CM of Karnataka requesting him to allow beef to come to Goa from Karnataka. Sawant needs to tell (B.S. Yediyurappa) that the new law is not in the interest of Goa or farmers,” Sardinha told a press conference in Margao town in South Goa district.

“We don’t want cows, but old bulls and buffalos and female buffalos. They should be allowed to be brought to Goa and those should be slaughtered in the abattoir…A If beef can be exported to other countries, why can’t it be allowed to come to Goa, where we have thousands and lakhs of meat eaters in Christians and Muslims,” Sardinha said.

Beef is in short supply in Goa, more than a week after the Karnataka government passed a stringent anti-cattle slaughter law. Goa consumes nearly 25 tons of beef everyday, most of which is sourced from Karnataka.

In view of the shortage, especially ahead of the festive week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured that the Goa government will actively work with beef traders to ensure that there is no shortage in availability of the red meat.

Sardinha said that in view of high prices of mutton and fish, beef was a cheaper substitute for the common man.

“A poor person cannot afford to buy mutton which costs Rs. 700 to Rs. 800 (per kg)… With beef you can eat to your stomach’s satisfaction at a reasonable cost. Just because there is a change in government and the BJP is in power, do not change people’s habits,” Sardinha said.