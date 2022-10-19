Goa CM to take up states’ issues during Chintan Shivir in Haryana



Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that he will place the issues pertaining to the home department at Chintan Shivir organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 27-28 in Haryana.

“I will attend the Chintan Shivir for two days and will place various issues related to the Home department with the Centre,” Sawant, who also holds Home portfolio, said.

Along with him, the Chief secretary, Home Secretary, and Director General of Police will also be participating in the meeting.

According to Sawant, the two-day brainstorming session has been convened to discuss the issues and problems pertaining to states.

Sources informed that issues related to policing, public security, fire fighting and others will be discussed during the Chintan Shivir.

