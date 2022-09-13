Goa CM warns of stopping grants if remedial classes not conducted

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that if teachers and management fail to conduct remedial classes for students, action will be initiated against them and the government may even think of stopping their grants.

Sawant was speaking while presenting the State Teachers’ Awards here.

“Remedial classes are compulsory. Those who fail to conduct classes, action will be taken against those teachers and management. The government may even think of stopping the grants,” Sawant warned.

Sawant wished the recipients of the awards and said these awards were given on merit and not as a favour. “Teachers should not go to politicians (to seek favours) for teachers’ awards. It is a different thing that they go to seek transfer,” he said.

He urged the teachers not to work part time elsewhere as it distracts them from their core profession which is teaching. “If the teachers do business, then they won’t be able to give time to students and concentrate on students. Teachers should do innovative thinking and research. They should learn techniques to teach students in a better way. You need to attract students, for this stress on innovative teaching methods,” he said.

“The newly implemented National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) lays emphasis on skilled education and the education department is working hard to implement the NEP,” he said.

According to the CM, a lot of development is taking place on the education front like the introduction of coding and robotics in schools. “We will start providing equipment (for coding and robotics) from October and in the next five years you will see big changes in this area,” he said.

He appreciated the teachers for their contribution during the pandemic by conducting online classes.

