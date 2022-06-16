Goa CM’s identity used to send WhatsApp messages, FIR registered



Panaji: Goa Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly using the identity of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to send messages through WhatsApp to many people, including politicians.

The Cyber Crime cell registered the FIR after a complaint was lodged by Ajit Roy, Secretary to Sawant, the police told IANS.

A similar case was reported earlier as well when the person sending messages in the CM’s name arrested, the police said.

Last year, the police had arrested one person from Uttar Pradesh for trying to cheat people by creating a fake Facebook account of Sawant.