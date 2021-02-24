Spread the love



















Goa Cong protests assembly session during Catholic holy week



Panaji: The Congress in Goa on Wednesday protested the notification of dates for the upcoming Budget Session from March 24 to April 12, saying the dates clashed with the Holy Week observed by the state’s Catholic community, which coincides with the period of fasting known as Lent.

“Shocking to note @BJP4Goa Govt has scheduled 12 Days Goa Assembly Session coinciding with Holy Week of Christians commencing on Sunday 28th March to Sunday 4th April with one of the working day on Maundy Thursday. Goa is known for Communal Harmony & Respecting all Religions,” Digambar Kamat tweeted soon after the state dates were notified by the state Legislature secretariat.

Kamat, who is Leader of Opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly and former chief minister of the state also said that he would raise the issue at the business advisory committee meeting of the state legislative assembly, which finalises business scheduled to be held in an assembly session.

The 46-day-long holy period of Lent starts with the Carnival and ends a day before Easter Sunday and is marked by fasting by Catholics, who account for nearly 26 per cent of the state’s population.



