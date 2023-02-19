Goa Congress Leaders Slam Goa CM for having Yoga Camp by Ramdev Baba during Carnival Days

Mangaluru: Ever since the BJP government came to power in Goa the fun and frolic of the world-famous Goa Carnival which happens once a year before the beginning of Lent had died down, with lots of restrictions enforced on the celebrations. Years ago the fun and extravaganza used to last past midnight or until the wee hours during the carnival days. Still, now with the BJP government at the upper hand, the fun and music have to stop by 10 pm, and that was the case during the music and dance event at Samba Square in Panjim, following the Panjim Carnival parade on Saturday, 18 February. A bunch of Goan bands along with ” Nightingale of Goa” Lorna Cordeiro, rocked the night.

A few days ago, the opposition Congress party slammed the Directorate of Education for asking teachers, NCC, NSS and Scout and Guide volunteers to attend a yoga event being held by a private organisation. Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao had demanded the withdrawal of the circular issued by the Directorate asking teachers to attend the ‘Yog Shibir’.Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar said that the government has no right to make a compulsion on anyone to attend a yoga session.

“BJP has time and again shown its obsession for events which are organised by RSS associates and their brand ambassadors. We want to know how much money the government spends on this event. Fearing poor response to the yoga session of a private organisation patronised by the Event Manager BJP government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant makes it compulsory for teachers, NCC, NSS and Scout and Guide volunteers to attend the Yoga session of Baba Ramdev. Why do they want to have such a yoga session when a Carnival is going on” said Patkar.

However, the Goa BJP government, not heeding any pressure from the Congress party, went ahead with the Yoga event. On Saturday 18 February morning, the Miramar beach in Panjim was a sea of yoga participants led by yoga guru Swami Ramdev Baba, who will conduct a three-day yoga camp. The response on the first day was more than the organisers had expected. Everyone, from children to senior citizens, yogis, sadhaks attended the camp. Citizens interested in yoga travelled from all the talukas to Panjim.

Looking at more citizens than expected, additional arrangements were made to ensure that the yoga proceedings were conducted smoothly.

“It is nice to see this excitement at the venue. After almost three years of the Corona pandemic, this kind of camp has been organised for the first time, and on an auspicious day like Mahashivratri,” Baba Ramdev said. Tapobhumi Peethadhiswar Shri Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Mayem MLA Premendra Shet were among those present. Baba Ramdev urged all citizens to embrace yoga and resolve to practice it at least one hour a day for a strong and capable Goa. “Tourists should come to Goa, not only for tourism but also for health. Work for health tourism, Ayurveda tourism and spiritual tourism. It is necessary to reach Ayurveda in every home. It is also necessary to introduce panchakarma and shatkarma in all the hotels of the state,” he said and added, “Tourists who come here should go back with knowledge and experience of yoga.”

Baba Ramdev and CM Pramod Sawant go into meditative mode at the yoga camp.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said although Goa was famous for tourism, efforts are going to be made to give importance to the religious tourism in Goa. He asserted that the concept of religious tourism will soon be implemented in Goa. Due to Baba Ramdev, yoga culture in Goa will get a boost and efforts are being made at the government level to make the importance of yoga reach everyone, he added. Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami said he welcomes Baba Ramdev, who has given due honour to Indian culture, Ayurveda and the Rishimuni tradition. We want to bring the same identity of Goa which existed before Portuguese rule.

This was one of its kind Yoga shivir (camp) at Miramar in Panjim (Goa)

The land of Goa should be a land of yoga, he said and suggested, “A centre of Patanjali should be established in Goa so that the State’s true identity comes to the fore.” Citizens started pouring into Miramar beach from various talukas to experience Baba Ramdev’s yoga demonstration. More than 5,000 people participated in the camp. The organizers also expressed satisfaction with the response received in Goa. 12 jyotirlingas were made from sand on Miramar beach to mark the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. These 12 Shivlingas were consecrated and worshipped. Baba Ramdev, Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik, MLA Premendra Shet and other dignitaries worshipped Shivpindi and performed milk and water Abhishek.

Inputs from Gomataktimes

