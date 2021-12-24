Goa Diocesan Priest Conducts Classical Christmas Orchestra/Concert

Goa: Vakhann’nni, a liturgical choir led by the Goa Diocesan Priest Fr. Simon D’Cunha along with St. Joaquim Choir, Borda and Orchestra group presented ‘A Classical Christmas Concert’ featuring beautiful Christmas carols. The choir and ensemble were conducted by Fr Simon D’ Cunha, Chaplain of St. Joaquim Chapel, Borda-Margao. It consists of 80 singers, 47 musicians and a children’s choir comprising of 38 members. This event was held in Green Amaze, Gogol-Margao, Our Lady of Rosary Church, Navelim and St. John the Baptist’s Church, Benaulim.

Musical arrangements of Carl H. Reinecke, Richard W. Sargeant, Lloyd Larson, Mark Lowry, Buddy Greene, John F. Wade Fr Lourdino Barreto, Fr Romeo Monteiro, Vasco do Rego SJ and Fr Simon D’ Cunha were presented.

12 Carols included in the event were, Ye, Ye, Jezu, Amchea Somia, Tarka, Ie Begin, Begin, Ojap Koslem Ghoddlem Aiz, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Jezu Ballka Pritichea, I’d Sing You a Song, Christmas Candle, Mariechea Khandar Nhidla, Mary Did You Know, Adeste Fideles, Jai Jai Prabhu Yesu Ki, Silent Night in Konkani, English, Latin and Hindi.

“It was my long-awaited dream to have a Classical Christmas Orchestra during Advent as a spiritual preparation for Christmas. Every year, we were having Sacred Music Concerts in Lent. So, this year, I thought of this event during advent and my parishioners wholeheartedly cooperated.” Said Fr Simon D’Cunha, President of the Diocesan Commission for Sacred Music of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman. Fr D’Cunha, who completed his 8th-grade exam in violin, through Trinity College of Music, London plays musical instruments like Violin, Clarinet, Flute, Trumpet, Saxophone, Trombone, Guitar and Keyboards.

“We have spent one hour in adoration to the Blessed Sacrament in our Chapel of St. Joaquim, Borda in the evening from 5th December to 15th December as a preparation for this and other spiritual activities in our Chapel during this season of Grace.” Said Fr. D’Cunha, a former Director of Santa Cecilia Choir and Orchestra of the Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol.

“It helped me to enter into the spirit of Christmas. I really appreciate Fr D’Cunha for this presentation and the good work he is doing.” Said Fr Lucio Dias, Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Church, Benaulim who is also the Episcopal Vicar for the South Zone in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman. This event was also held at St. John the Baptist’s Church, Benaulim. He also requested Fr D’Cunha to help the budding musicians.

“Being part of the concert was a great joy. It was like singing for Jesus and proclaiming the joy of the birth of Jesus through the carols.” Said Janis Fernandes, Alto singer of the group. “When you make the lyrics of the carols as your own and sing to Jesus it’s a totally different kind of a feeling, as you sing from your heart and mean every word. It was proclaiming the birth of Jesus through singing.” Janis added.

By John Malvino Alfonso OCD