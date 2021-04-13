Spread the love



















Goa directs remdesivir manufacturers to keep medicine stock on standby



Panaji: Amid a pan-India shortage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir in wake of the Covid surge, the Goa government has directed manufacturers to keep a stock of 5,000 units of the medicine on standby, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

“Manufacturing agencies are directed to keep stock of 5,000 units of Remdesivir to ensure we are equipped and people of the state do not suffer,” he said.

The Health Minister also said that he had directed Food and Drugs Administration Director Jyoti Sardesai to maintain a “sufficient inventory” of remdesivir.

He also said that he had instructed the employees at all public health centres and community health centres to be equipped with protective gear.

“I have also instructed them to ensure all PHCs and CHCs are equipped with sufficient protective gears to ensure optimum safety while they interact with patients,” Rane said.

The state currently has 4,565 active Covid-19 cases, out of which 476 were reported on Monday.