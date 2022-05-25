Goa Guv office defends construction of new Raj Bhavan

Panaji: The Goa Raj Bhavan on Wednesday defended the need to construct a new residential complex for the Governor in place of a centuries old heritage building which presently serves as the official gubernatorial abode.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said that crores of rupees were being spent on constant repairs and upkeep of the structure, which was constructed in 1534, even as the Congress has criticised the move to construct a new residential complex for the Governor.

The Governor’s office clarified after objections were raised on construction of a new Raj Bhavan.

“Over the years the needs and requirements of Raj Bhavan have undergone great deal of change, requiring more space with modern facilities and amenities. Hence, it is proposed to construct a Raj Bhavan Annexe in the land available within the campus. It is also informed that the present building of Raj Bhavan and the Governor’s Secretariat Building will remain intact and will not be disturbed or modified in any manner,” the press release by the Governor’s office stated.

Congress leader and South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha had recently said that it will be a wrong decision to construct a new ‘Raj Bhavan’ if its foundation is strong.

“It is a heritage house, many governors lived there. If the foundation of Raj Bhavan is strong then they have no right to construct a new one,” Sardinha had said.

The BJP has announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhavan building on May 30, on his Goa visit.