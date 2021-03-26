Spread the love



















Goa Health Minister concerned over rising Covid trend

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday expressed concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases, conceding that there was need to control large gatherings and functions.

Rane’s comments come at a time when more than two dozen personnel working in an offshore casino tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is my personal view. After a meeting with doctors yesterday and what I understood, slowly cases have started going up. We have reached 184, we need to keep cautious.We need to keep control on gatherings and functions. All this is being discussed as we speak,” Rane said.

The Health Minister, however, dodged questions from media persons, as to whether the offshore casino would be notified as a micro containment zone in view of the detection of cases amongst its staffers.