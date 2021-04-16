Spread the love



















Goa may impose restrictions on inbound tourists: Tanavade



Panaji: The steep spike in the number of Covid-19 cases is a “dangerous” trend and the Goa government is likely to place some restrictions on entry of tourists to the coastal state, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Friday.

“The manner in which Covid-19 cases in Goa are rising, it does appear dangerous to some extent. I have spoken to the Chief Minister that there is a need for some restrictions. 100 per cent lockdown cannot be a solution. Some functions or big events involving huge gathering need to be controlled,” Tanavade told reporters.

“People coming from outside should be checked. In this regard, some decision will be taken soon. I have spoken to him (CM) in this regard,” Tanavade said.

Goa recorded its highest tally of Covid-19 cases during the ongoing second wave with 927 persons testing positive in the state in the last 24 hours, according to state Health Ministry statistics.