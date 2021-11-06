Spread the love



















Goa minor jumps of three-storey building after being molested, one held



Panaji: A minor girl attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the third floor of a building in a Panaji suburb, after she was allegedly molested by a 31-year-old man, police said on Saturday.

She is currently admitted to a health facility, where she is being treated for grievous injuries.

The opposition in Goa has demanded the intervention of Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to ensure safety of people in the state.

According to an FIR filed at the Porvorim police station, Javed Shaikh has been arrested in connection with the incident. The complaint said that Shaikh had allegedly kidnapped the girl and had molested her, after which the minor girl jumped off the third storey of a building she was taken to by him.

Soon after the incident Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted saying he was devastated by the incident.

“Feeling devastated with the kidnapping & rape incident in Porvorim which resulted in suicide attempt by a minor girl jumping from the third floor. This is #CrimepurnaGoa of @BJP4Goa Government. I appeal to Hon’ble Governor @psspillaigovji to intervene to ensure Safety of People,” Kamat said.

Like this: Like Loading...