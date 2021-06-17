Spread the love



















‘Goa needs to be saved from CM’s horrible administration’

Panaji: Goa is in crisis and the state needs to be saved from the incumbent Pramod Sawant-led government and its horrible administration, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.

Rao arrived in Goa on Wednesday for a four-day tour of the state, during which he is expected to meet top party officials as well as visit all the party block ahead of an impending reshuffle of part office-bearer with an eye on 2022 state assembly polls.

“There is failure of government, the CM does not know what he is doing, his Covid administration was pathetic, people have suffered economy is suffering, youth don’t have jobs, environment is being harmed,” Rao told reporters.

“…Goa is going through a big crisis. Goa needs to be saved from this government and its horrible administration. That should be the main issue,” Rao also said.

