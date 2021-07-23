Spread the love



















Goa rain: CM inspects damage in low lying areas

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday visited rural areas in North Goa, where flood-like situation has emerged after heavy rain over the last 10 days.

Rane who met North Goa Collector Ajit Roy while inspecting the flooding in his legislative assembly constituency of Valpoi, said that the state’s Disaster Management mechanism was non-functional, despite warnings by meteorological officials about heavy rain in the northern parts of Goa.

“I have issued directions to both the District Collectors to send Disaster Management officials to low-lying areas from where people can be vacated,” Rane said.

Sawant also postponed his online interaction with students on Friday, opting to visit low lying areas in Bicholim area of North Goa, where water accumulation has led to disruption in normal life.

“Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant inspected the areas flooded due to incessant rains in various parts of Bicholim taluka today. CM directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to people in distress. 23 people in Harvalem have been rescued and brought to safety,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Like this: Like Loading...