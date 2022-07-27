Goa SIT arrests one in land grabbing case



Panaji: The special investigation team (SIT) in Goa probing the alleged land scam on Wednesday arrested one Amrut Govekar for allegedly preparing forged documents and transferring the ownership rights of a property, police said.

Superintendent of Police, crime branch, Nidhin Valsan told IANS that upon receiving a complaint from Neil Francis and Florence Francis, both residents of Mumbai, the matter was investigated and the accused person was arrested.

The complainants have stated that the accused, namely Amrut Govekar and his accomplices with their common intention, dishonestly prepared forged documents and further with intention to cheat, produced the same before the authorities as genuine and succeeded in transferring the ownership rights of the property in village Assagao of North Goa in their name.

The case has been registered under section 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 R/w 34 of IPC.

Meanwhile, police informed that accused person Sunil Kumar arrested on July 25 was produced before JMFC Mapusa and has been remanded to police custody for four days. His bail application was rejected by the court and sent to police custody.