Goa to decide on reopening of schools for classes I-VIII soon: CM



Panaji: The Goa government may decide on reopening of schools after a meeting with the state government’s task force, scheduled later on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Talking to the media, he said: “There is a meeting of the task force today. We will take a decision after that.”

Last week the state government’s expert committee on Covid management had recommended resumption of schools from Class I to Class VIII, based on inputs from paediatricians who are a part of the expert committee. The committee had recommended that the schools resume in hybrid — offline and online — mode.

The government’s task force is expected to deliberate on the recommendations made by the expert committee before taking a final decision on Tuesday regarding the resumption of schools.

