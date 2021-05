Spread the love



















Goa to impose curfew from May 9-23: CM



Panaji: Goa will impose a “strict, state-level” curfew, from May 9 to May 23, to counter rising Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Stores selling essential items, and grocery stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Medical stores will also be functional, Sawant said, adding that restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.