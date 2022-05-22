Goa to promote spiritual, cultural tourism by restoration of temples: CM



Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday reiterated that restoration of temples destroyed during the Portuguese colonial era, will help the state to promote cultural and spiritual tourism.

“The factors of ‘sun, sand and sea’ will remain with tourism (promotion), but apart from this we are promoting cultural tourism, hinterland tourism, and also spiritual,” Sawant said in ‘Media Mahamanthan’ programme held in Delhi.

Sawant in his budget speech had allocated Rs 20 crore for restoration of temples, demolished during Portuguese colonial era.

According to him, in the future along with beach tourism, other aspects of the tourism area will be explored.

Sawant had earlier said that restoration of such temples would help the state to bolster its tourism potential.

Several temples were destroyed in Goa by the Portuguese, who ruled Goa for a period of 451 years, until the region which was a part of the Portuguese’s Estado da India, was liberated by the Indian armed forces in 1961.

The opposition and section of civil society have slammed the ruling government’s initiative to restore such temples, while accusing the ruling BJP of trying to create a communal rift between Hindus and Catholics in the state.