Goa to start vax drive for 18-45 only when vaccines reach: CM



Panaji: Goa may not be in a position to start the vaccination drive to inoculate people in the age group of 18-45 years from May 1, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant admitted on Thursday.

The drive will begin once the state government receives five lakh doses, which have been requisitioned from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), he said.

“Vaccine manufacturing companies are in the process of expanding their capacities. Third vaccine is also getting introduced. Goa has placed an order of 5 lakh doses with the Serum Institute. Vaccination for the 18-45 age group will progress as and when we receive the doses,” he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said that so far, the state had received 4.3 lakh vaccine doses.

“We have vaccinated over 2.5 lakh people with the first dose and over 68,000 with the second dose. We have over 1.1 lakh doses available with us for further vaccination,” he said.

“We will plan the vaccination programme in detail, announce it in due time, so that slots will be available and people get vaccinated in a smooth and disciplined manner,” Sawant added, as per the statement.