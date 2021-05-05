Spread the love



















Goa to vaccinate journalists against Covid soon, says CM

Panaji: Journalists working in Goa will be designated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated against Covid-19 soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

“We have decided to vaccinate journalists and we will complete the procedure as fast as possible,” Sawant also said.

The decision by the Goa government follows a go-ahead by other states like West Bengal and Karnataka (among others) to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19.