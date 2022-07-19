GoAir flights grounded after technical glitches



New Delhi: The occurrence of technical snags in Indian civil aircraft refuse to cease. In two separate cases on Tuesday, GoAir flights, also known as Go First, were diverted to Delhi and Srinagar due to technical glitches in the engines.

GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi, and GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 from Srinagar to Delhi was turned back to Srinagar due to EGT over-limit in the engine.

The first plane was diverted to Delhi due to an EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault in engine number 2. A senior official said that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incidents and both the planes have been grounded and will fly only when cleared by the regulator.

Scores of flights have been diverted owing to multiple technical snags in numerous Indian carriers’ aircraft in the last couple of days. Sources said that Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday told each airline to take all necessary steps that are needed to ramp up safety oversight.

Following a series of technical snag-related occurrences in planes in the last couple of days, DGCA on Monday said that all aircraft at base and transit stations should be released by certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation.

Recently, IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.

On Saturday night, the Calicut-Dubai flight of Air India Express was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was dected in the cabin mid-air. A day earlier, an alive bird was found in the cockpit of Air India Express Bahrain-Kochi flight.