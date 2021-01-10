Spread the love



















GoAir sacks pilot over ‘derogatory’ tweet on PM



New Delhi : Budget airline GoAir has sacked a pilot for posting derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

The spokesperson of the airline also said that it does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee.

“GoAir has zero tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

“GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect,” added the spokesperson.

The pilot later deleted the tweet and apologised for the same. He has also locked his Twitter account post the incident.



