GOAN FOOTBALL LEGENDS SHOW SOLIDAIRITY TOWARDS SALGAOCAR FC

The news of Salgaocar FC pulling out its senior team sent shockwaves across the Goan and Indian football world.

The iconic club, known for its attacking game and winning top trophies in Indian football, holds a special place in the hearts of its fans.

Founded in 1956 and owned by V. M. Salgaocar Group of Companies, Salgaocars won 21 Goa League titles, 4 Federation Cups, 3 Durand Cups, 3 Rovers Cups, 2 Indian Super Cups and the National Football League in 1998–99, and I-League in 2010–11, etc, apart from the Bandodkar Gold Cup (3 times) and other National trophies that brought immense pride to Goan football.

The Club produced Goa’s first two Arjuna awardees in Brahmanand Sankwalkar and Bruno Coutinho, as well as several India captains and coaches.

The withdrawal of the ‘green & white’ marks the end of an era and leaves an irreplaceable void.

Some of the Salgaocar Legends, who are connected through a social group, were devastated by the news.

It may be noted, last July, the Legends had a grand reunion hosted by the club to celebrate 25 years of Salgaocar’s epic 1997 Federation Cup victory at Kolkata.

The Legends scattered all across the world now, are still connected with the club, and shared their sentiments and solidarity with the celebrated club.

Brahmanand Sankwalkar (Goalkeeper): The green brigade holds a special place in my heart, it saddens me to see the closure of the senior team.

Throughout my career, I experienced memorable years with Salgaocars. I will always cherish the joy of playing for such a prestigious team.

Avertano Furtado – (Goalkeeper): My dream of playing professional football was fulfilled when I joined Salgaocar. This club provided a platform for me and many other young footballers to play and excel. Salgaocar has produced some of the top footballers in the country and has been a career-building base for many a player.

Hard to believe that the club which has given so much to society is on the verge of winding up its senior football team. My heart bleeds….I plead to our beloved president Mr Shivanand to rethink his decision.

Juze Sidy – UK (Goalkeeper): I genuinely want to take a moment to thank Salgaocar for the support and guidance during my time. Without this club I would have not achieved, what I have achieved today.

I thank Salgaocar fc and wish them all the best in the future.

Mariano Dias (Defender): I owe much to Salgaocar, the club gave me the opportunity to prove and develop my football skills and helped make a life in football.

Salgoacars was my only love, a love that will never die.

Mariano D’Souza – UK (Defender): Salgaocar FC was not just a club for me, it has been my family over the years.

Digamber Haldankar (Defender): I am so sad, I love my Salgoacar club; really sad to hear this news.

Derrick Pereira (Defender): Having spent nearly 20-22 years at the club, there is such a big emotional attachment. I still have a flicker of hope as the club has not shut down.

Perhaps if everything falls into place, maybe we will see them again at the top.

Discipline (at the club) is what I will always remember. I have become a better human being, thanks to football and what I learned at Salgaocar FC.

I will be forever grateful to Sir Shivanand, my first coach Shanmugham, the managers, particularly Leopold (Fernandes), (Henry) Britto, and the big player community.

Norbert Gonsalves (Defender): Salgaocar has been, and will always hold a special place in my heart. It has been a family to me for more than 20 years.

Being part of the club’s historic victories in Federation Cups, Goa Leagues, etc, makes me proud of myself. The memories are something that I will always cherish.

Franky Barreto – Dubai (Defender): For me, the Salgaocar team is an emotion. While the news was sad, the decision to close the senior team must have been be a difficult one.

The legacy of the club will live on in the hearts of players, staff, and fans. The moments of triumph, camaraderie, and shared joy will forever be cherished.

I would like to thank Sir Shivanand and the entire Salgaocar family for the dedication, passion, and unwavering support which has been instrumental in shaping the club’s identity.

Seby Coelho – Cayman Islands (Defender): Salgaocars helped me achieve great heights in football, all the fame that I have today is indebted to this mighty club.

Arnold Rodrigues – UK (Midfielder): So sad to see the end of an era, my beloved club. Am really sad. I made great friends, met great players and gained great respect and fame through Salgaocars; I would be a nobody if it was not for Salgoacars.

Arnold Afonso – Melbourne (Striker): It is indeed very sad to hear about our iconic Salgaocar, not just for me as a player but for the whole of Goa.

It was a great honour, proud to be part of this prestigious club. I will always cherish the friendships and fond memories made during my time.

Savio Medeira (Midfielder): Saddest day of my life, and Goan/Indian football as the club with the largest fan following in Goa is bringing the curtain down on its glorious existence.

A club dear to me for 24 years, and gave me the chance to display my God-given talent, nurtured me to be more social, and above all to be a good human.

It is only because of Salgaocar that I got the opportunity to start my coaching career. I thank Sir Shivanand in continuing the legacy what his father had started which allowed hundreds of us to build our careers and family. Will bleed “Green n White” forever.

Lawrence Gomes – UK (Midfielder): The decision to disband the team is undoubtedly a difficult one, and it is natural for all of us to feel a sense of loss and nostalgia. Salgaocar has been more than just a football club. It has been a symbol of unity and passion in Goan football.

Today, whatever I am, it is because of Salgaocar and for this I will ever be grateful.

Salgaocar is my identity wherever I go, it is amazing to see football fans still admiring me for my games with the club. I believe Salgaocar will be remembered for years to come.

Mario Rodrigues – Mumbai (Striker): Proud to be a part of this historic club of India. Apart from football, the club has taught me discipline, sportsmanship and virtues.

I express my gratitude to Shivanand Sir who kept the legacy with love and passion for the beautiful game.

Bento Andrew (Striker): Very sad feeling, I was associated with Salgaocar many years as a player and employee. Learnt a lot and made my life with this club.

Jules Dias – UK (Midfielder): Growing up to support the club and then proudly donning the green and white jerseys of such a great team was a proud moment.

The club became my identity and part of a beautiful history, which will always be cherished.

I am sure this decision taken by Sir Shivanand must be the toughest one ever. I can only say Viva Salgaocar!

Venancio Gonsalves (Defender): I feel honoured to have been a part of the celebrated club – which has been an integral part of Goan football.

The club taught me much more than just being a player. I hope this is not the end of the Salgaocar era.

Bruno Coutinho (Striker): I am indebted to Salgaocars for what I achieved under them.

Withdrawing the senior team was a shock, but am sure it is a calculated decision. The biggest shock for me, however, is the club’s withdrawal of U-18 and U-20.

Roy Barreto – USA (Striker): The unexpected and unfortunate dismantling of our beloved Green Brigade Team, leaves an indescribable void in our hearts.

For me personally, this club had been more than just a physical space, it has been the backdrop to friendships forged, dreams pursued, and passions ignited.

It was within these walls that we found a community of like-minded individuals, who became our extended family.

I want to thank President Sir Shivanand and his family for the opportunities given to so many individuals like me, to showcase our talent whilst making ends meet and also support our State of Goa’s economy for a long period of time.

I can only wish, hope and pray that he reconsiders his decision to continue the legacy and show affection to our Goan football community for one more time. Go Salgaocars!

Gasper Crasto – Kuwait (Striker): The closure of the team was perhaps imminent ever since its withdrawal from the I-League in 2016, I blame the AIFF for Salgaocar’s fate.

For me, the 8 seasons that I had with Salgaocars, between 1990 and 1998, were some of the best years of my life; I got the opportunity to play and brush shoulders with legends of Indian football.

Salgaocar will remain my heartbeat for a lifetime.

Tiago Fernandes – Kuwait (Midfielder): During my glorious football days in Goa, every player in Goa dreamed of playing for Salgaocar or Dempos. I was fortunate to play for both Salgaocars and Dempos.

However, the 3 seasons that I played for Salgaocars, from 1990 to 1993 – remain the most cherished years of my life!

Mickey Fernandes (Midfielder): It is really heartbreaking to see the fate of Salgaocars, a club with so much silverware and legacy. A club that has groomed so many Goan players to represent the nation.

I am one of those that share the pain as it was my first club after graduating from Sesa Academy. It is Salgaocars that has given me big recognition.

Alvito D’Cunha – Kolkata (Striker): The most astonishing team, which was and still is the most massive part of my life – Team Salgaocar.

I might have played for East Bengal for 15 years but I can never forget my wonderful moments with Salgaocar. I began to celebrate my goals with Salgaocar.

This team not only made me an established player but it taught me valuable disciplines too.

Sarto Baptista – Kuwait (Striker): It is disheartening to hear the club will cease functioning. Nothing but warm memories and brotherly bonds come to mind from my time with the club.

During my tenure at the club, I was fortunate to be trained into a qualified referee and for this, I will forever be indebted to the club.

After hanging up my boots, I was fortunate to work in the club’s legal and estate department before moving to Kuwait; where I continue my passion for the sport as a qualified referee.

I do hope Mr Shivanand reconsiders his decision and Salgaocar’s FC senior team make a triumphant return and continue to glorify the green and white brigade once again.

Nelo D’Cruz (Striker): Proud to be a part of this historic club of India.

I express my gratitude and thanks to the founder of the club V. M. Salgaocar & family, and especially Sir Shivanand who continued the legacy with love and passion for the beautiful game.

Jatin Bisht – Manipur (Striker): This is shocking news, Salgaocar gave me the opportunity to start my career. I will never forget Shivananda Salgaocar Sir as he always treated me like his son. I love Salgaocars, I stand by the club.

S. Venkatesh – Bangalore (Midfielder): Salgaocar’s closure is a big loss for Indian football and the youngsters of Goa.

It was my first professional football club and my first three years with the club were like years spent with my family.

The club taught me discipline, commitment, professionalism, and to be a good human being. The credit goes to Salgaocar for whatever I have achieved in my career till today.

Sanaton Singh – Manipur (Midfielder): Obviously, the news makes me sad. I can never forget the roar of thousands all over India – everywhere I played, supporting Salgaocar. The love that I got from Goan spectators at Fatorda Stadium, especially during the NFL league is a reminder that Salgaocar is loved by every Goan football lover.

Dharamjit Singh – Manipur (Midfielder): It’s very sad to hear that my first professional club Salgaocar have discontinued. I played in the club for 5 years. Respect and gratitude to Sir Shivanand and all the managers at the club. Salgaocar will always be in my heart!

Sanjay Parte – Jharkhand (Defender): One of the most respected clubs that I have played, I will always hold sweet memories of the time spent in Goa.

Michael Gomes – USA (Striker): My respect goes to Shivanand Sir whatever may be his decision, one of the most caring and wonderful persons.

Can’t forget his constant follow-up with me and the doctors when I got a knee injury in Calcutta (Dec 1996) and had to be operated on. Long Live Salgaocars!

Augustine Rodrigues (Striker): Representing Salgaocar makes me proud of myself, Goan football can never be the same without Salgaocar. Hopefully, they will be back soon.

Liston Rodrigues – UK (Goalkeeper): Representing Salgaocars during my football days in the 90s was like representing India.

It was a great honour to be part of this historic team.

Climax Lawrence (Midfielder): Shocking to see the exit of Salgaocar’s senior team.

From my childhood, football and Salgaocar have been my heart, my life, my one and only thoughts. The club is special. Sad to see the team pull out.

If I have played for my country, I owe a lot to this club which disciplined and formatted my football career. Will always be grateful to Salgaocar FC in my entire life.

Covan Lawrence (Defender): It’s very hard to digest that my first professional club Salgaocar discontinued the team from the professional league.

Salgaocar gave me the opportunity to start my football career at a young age, the club has been a breeding ground for young talent.

I will never forget Sir Shivanand for supporting me during my career.

Robert Fernandes (Defender): Salgaocar has been a significant part of our lives, including my own. Salgaocar Club was not just a collection of players; it was a family bound by a shared love for the beautiful game.

Throughout our journey together, we have experienced exhilarating victories, heart-wrenching defeats, and countless moments of friendship both on and off the pitch. This club represents the true spirit of football, inspiring us to push our limits and embrace the joy of the game.

I hope that the flame that once burned so brightly, reignites again.

