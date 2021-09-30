Spread the love



















GOAN MUSICAL SHOW – PREMIERED ON YOUTUBE

Kuwait-based musician Maestro Shahu Almeida’s Konkani Musical Show ‘IXTTA UGDDAS TUZO’ premiered on YouTube has captured the hearts of the global Konkani audience since its launch on 25th September 2021. The show has clocked over 20,000 views within a few days.

Kuwait’s popular videographers Rhythm & Poetry comprising Dwane Almeida, Rex Almeida & Jeff Almeida did the entire Edit of the show shot on the latest technological know-how of green-screen chroma.

The musical consists of some famed global stars and amateur artistes from Goa, Kuwait, London, and Cayman Island including the living legend of Konkani Stage – Shri Prince Jacob.

The premiere drew a sizeable global audience proving once again that experiences like this are certainly going to be the future of Konkani online entertainment.

MAESTRO SHAHU’S EFFORTS

One of the most popular Goan musicians outside of Goa, the magical maestro started the show seeking blessings of Goa’s patron saint St. Francis Xavier upon all Goans scattered around the world.

The show has the whole family of Maestro Shahu involved – Shahu on keyboards, his 14-year old son on drums, with wife Clemmie Almeida and 13-year daughter Acacia Almeida engaged in singing.

IXTTA UGDDAS TUZO is a musical tribute to Shahu’s father-in-law late Cajetan de Sanvordem, a celebrated actor & singer – well-known as the ‘Thespian of Konkani Stage’ – most remembered for his unmatched, immaculate smile on stage.

MUSIC AND ARTISTES

The show and music is fully coordinated and arranged by Shahu Almeida. The two and a half-hour musical consists of a variety of songs on different topics, jokes and speeches!

Music for the show is provided by Shahu Almeida & his band boys comprising Lennon D’Silva, Dennis Gonsalves, with son Aerosmith Almeida on drums.

Artistes from Goa that performed in the show include Prince Jacob, Comedian Ben Evangelisto, Rons Tavares, Meena Goes, Amresh Kamat, Ben Cecilia & Alias Fernandes.

UK stars comprise of Simon Gonsalves, Laurente Pereira, Babit D’Souza, Polly de Curtorim and Bab Agnel.

Rafael de Macasana from Cayman Islands makes his presence, while artistes from Kuwait include Gracy Rodrigues, Clemmie Almeida, Simon Dias, Olinda Dias, Gasper Crasto & Esparansa, Seby D’Silva, Sucorina Fernandes, Seby Mascarenhas, Valanka Fernandes & Acacia Almeida.

GUESTS, SPEECHES & FELICITATION

Popular Goan in Kuwait Mr Fidelis Fernandes was chief guest – as part of the show, while Fr Franco Pereira was a special invitee. Both of them spoke on the occasion and hailed Maestro Shahu for organizing the show in remembrance of Cajetan de Sanvordem who lived in Kuwait for several years and served the Konkani stage.

Sucorina Fernandes, an artiste of the show and a record-breaking Goan actress residing in Kuwait for a number of years, was honoured for her service towards the Konkani stage and art. While the veteran actress thanked the Maestro for the honour, soft-spoken Shahu Almeida in his speech thanked all his well-wishers and artistes for supporting him in putting up the show.

SHAHU’S PAST SHOWS

While he has played for most of the shows held in Kuwait, Shahu Almeida’s popular shows staged in Kuwait and other parts of the Gulf and UK are as follows:

2011 – Tiatrist

2013 – Goencho Rakhonddar

2016 – Tiatristponn Devachem Dennem

2017 – Tumkanch Lagon Ami

2018 – Konknni Machiechi Seva

2019 – Ugddas Dovrun Ghele

