Goan Nun heads Ursulines of Mary Immaculate

PANAJI: Sr Vandana Fernandes belonging to the Congregation of the Ursulines of Mary Immaculate (UMI) was elected as the Superior General during the 66th General Chapter of the congregation being held at Rome. Sr. Vandana, who is 68 years old hails from Vasco and is the daughter of Francis Xavier Fernandes and Carmelina Mauricia E. Fernandes.

She made her first profession in the congregation in the year 1975 and her final profession in the year 1980. She served the congregation as Superior of communities, Novice Mistress, Provincial of the Sacred Heart Province, Bangalore, Councillor, Vice- Provincial of Italian Province and Vicar General of the congregation. Now, on 4th October 2021 elected as the Superior General of the Congregation who renders service in Italy, India, Ireland, England, Africa, and Brazil. The congregation has three houses (Lotoulim, Maina-Curtorim and Desterro) in Goa.

She also rendered her service as a teacher at St Rita’s High School, Maina- Curtorim, Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School, Cortalim and Our Lady of Desterro High School, Desterro-Vasco. She is a sister of Sr. Juliana Fernandes, a nun in the same congregation.

John Malvino Alfonso OCD

