Goans in Kuwait Celebrate St Francis Xavier Feast

Kuwait: Feast of St Francis Xavier, known to Goans as Goencho Saib, Patron Saint of Goa, was celebrated in traditional Goan style, on 3rd December 2020 at the Holy Family Cathedral church, organized by the city’s Konkani community.

The feast as celebrated with a solemn High Mass in Konkani. The main celebrant was Fr. Noel Almeida accompanied by Fr. Roswin Pires who delivered the homily, and Fr. Antony Lopes – Chancellor and Ecclesiastical Judge of the Apostolic Vicariate.

The mass was streamed live on YouTube – https://youtu.be/TAjQtzTCr8I

St. Joaquim & St. Anne, a Goan choir added to the traditional flavour.

The feast was spiritually enlightening to hundreds of devotees who attended despite the pandemic, and the cold, rainy weather in Kuwait.

Fr. Antony Lopes thanked everyone who gathered to celebrate the Mass as well his fellow priests for sharing the altar.

Special souvenirs of St. Francis Xavier were distributed to mark the day. Traditional cake, snacks and tea arranged by the Konkani community members of the parish led by Shri Carmo Santos was served to all people.

Everyone enjoyed the sumptuous festive occasion.

Prepare The Way – Song Released

The occurrence of St. Francis Xavier feast also coincided with Advent – the beginning of the liturgical year – a season for preparation of the Nativity of Christ at Christmas and the return of Christ at the Second Coming.

A hymn cover of ‘Prepare the Way’ especially produced by St. Joaquim & St. Anne choir was released on the occasion.

In view of the distressing Covid-19 pandemic which has put the whole world in grief and extreme fear of life, members of the choir merged their voice to knock on every humble heart to welcome the Lord and prepare the way for His presence into everyone’s lives, homes and hearts.

Members who feature in the hymn include Margaret D’Cruz, Simon Dias, Olinda Fernandes, Gennifer Marshall, Gasper Crasto, Esparansa Barretto, Angel Crasto, Cindy Fernandes, Xavier Lobo, Debby Lobo, Stanley D’Costa, John Fernandes, Joe Silveira, Augusto Morais, Gracy Rodrigues and Jonathan Fernandes.

Music, audio mixing, harmonies and cinematography is done by Jonathan Fernandes with musical support by Antic Emmanuel & Augusto Morais. Janet Franco has provided vocal backup.

Thumbnail cover for the video was designed by Simon Dias (ImagEnations).

About the Choir Group

St. Joaquim & St. Anne Choir, affiliated to Kuwait City Holy Family Cathedral (HFC) has been in existence since 1980 with blessings of HFC Spiritual Director Rev. Fr. Dominic Santamaria and serving the church under the leadership of Mr Mario Fernandes – Choir In-charge.

The choir was formerly known as the Holy Family Choir established in the year 1980 by Mr. Albino Fernandes.