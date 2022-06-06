Goa’s Nightingale LORNA Rocked the Stage with Her Foot-Stomping Hits 

Goa’s Nightingale LORNA CORDEIRO Rocked the Stage with Her Foot-Stomping THREE Hits at the Mandd Sobhann 246th Monthly Theatre Event creating a Musical Storm joined by Mangalorean singers at the LCRI Hall, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on Sunday, 5 June 2022

Mangaluru: As they say “Age is Just a Number”, performing and setting the stage on fire before house-packed fans, 78-year-old LORNA CORDEIRO, enthralled the Konkani music lovers, who gave loud applause and even called for encores. Her scintillating performance had most of the audience dancing in the aisles and many speechless. Belting out three of her popular songs namely-“Sorg Tujea Dolleamni”; “Tuzo Mog” and “Bebdo” Lorna exposed her spectacular singing talents with her high-pitch rendition, and her voice was as powerful as it is enticing, holding the audience completely spell-bound.

And that, despite being septuagenarian, at 78-years young, she left her fans blown out of their minds, proving that age is just a number and that Music is truly ageless. There was huge applause when Lorna stepped on the stage with the eager crowd enthusiastically screaming Lorna, Lorna, the diva glided across the stage flawlessly singing, wherein she thanked the Almighty for the gift of her voice. It was a standing ovation from the crowd with her ‘Aikat Mozo Tallo’ and swept the crowd off their feet. It was a golden opportunity for those who had never seen her perform live.

The novelty of Lorna, who started her career as a jazz singer, is her intense mellifluous voice which along with popular Chris Perry compositions, have seen her performing for fans all over the world including the Middle East, USA, UK, France, Portugal, Africa, New Zealand and Switzerland. As the evening wound down, people’s enthusiasm climbed up. The audience showed their appreciation by giving the performers a standing ovation. Kodiyalgaars went home awe-truck, vowing they had never seen anything like this before. It was, indeed, a fitting tribute to Lorna for her unbelievable performance even at this golden-ripe age, and that will be talked about for years and generations to come.

On the occasion, joining Mandd Sobhann in the mission of carrying forward the legacy, blooming young musicians presented Konkani hits; and also POETRY RECITAL by POETICA GROUP- FULAM PAKLLYO. COMPERING by COMEDY COMPANY, consisting of Hilarious Nellu Permannur, Ms Maria D’Souza and Sandeep Mascarenhas sent the audience into a tizzy of hilarity and fun.

The sponsors of 246th Monthly Theatre were Austin Roach and his wife Ms Hilama Roach of M/s Charishma Hotels Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru., but were not able to attend the event due to other commitments.

The Band group consists of Roshan Bela (Guitar); Sanjay Rodrigues (Keyboard); Sachin Sequeira (Drums); Umesh Iddiya (Saxophone); Sunil Kumar (Violin); Prajwal Monteiro (Trumpet) and Floyd Pereira (Bass Guitar) rocked the stage and the audience. They also provided background music for Lorna with their noteworthy professionalism and talents. The Poetry group consisted of Titus Noronha, Ronnie Crasta-Kelarai; Ms Flavia -Puttur; Ms Felcy-Derebail; Ms Flavia-Karkala; Jossie Pinto; Naveen Pereira; Dr Flavia Castelino and Ms Lovie-Ganjimata

On that evening Mandd Sobhann’s Draw of TENKO ABHIYAN (Mahindra XUV 300 Car took place, and Olvin Rodrigues of Kadri in the City who bought a Rs 5000 lucky draw ticket was lucky enough to win the classy look car worth Rs 10 lakh plus, the Mahindra XUV.

The Chief Guest for the occasion is Rohan Monteiro-Chairman-Rohan Corporation, Mangaluru; joined by Guests of honour/other VIPs – CA Olvin Rodrigues, the main sponsor of Tenko Abhiyan. Co-Sponsors-Roy Castelino, Gregory P K D’souza; Richard Rodrigues; Martin Manohar Tauro; Ms Noreen and Ronald Mendonca. Other guests included philanthropist and businessman Michael D’Souza (Dubai); Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn D’Sa-Registrar Sf St Aloysius College; Businessmen Walter and Gilbert D’Souza (both brothers of Puttur Souza’s dynasty); Richard Rodrigues (Prop: Karnataka Agencies-Mahindra vehicle dealers); among others.

ABOUT MANDD SOBHANN:

It all began with this experiment called ‘MANDD SOBHANN’ – a search for a Konkani identity in Konkani music. Literally, ‘Mandd’ means stage and ‘Sobhann’ means beautiful programme. In short, ‘Mandd Sobhann’ means – beautiful stage. The first Mandd Sobhann experiment unfolded on the lawns of Hotel Woodlands, Mangaluru on November 30, 1986. This date is regarded as the day on which Mandd Sobhann – the musical experiment, Mandd Sobhann – was born.

Konkani music (other than folk music), then, and even now, could broadly be divided into 2 categories-

1. Based on Indian (Classical) music – among the Hindus (mainly Saraswats and Goud Saraswats);

2. Based on Western music – among Catholics.

Until Mandd Sobhann came on the scene, the concept of identity of Konkani as a culture or in music was never proposed. In that sense, Mandd Sobhann triggered the opening of the floodgates of ‘Konkani-identity-consciousness’. The concept of Mandd Sobhann also came as a shock to the status-quo-loving, conservative Mangalorean Konkani Catholic Community. It also rattled the established music makers. On the other hand, Mandd Sobhann came as a welcome relief to music lovers, poetry enthusiasts and above all, it was able to build bridges between the various dialects, communities and regions, as all Konkanis began to identify Mandd Sobhann music as their own.

The present Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann, Bab Eric Ozario, the music composer and the chief proponent of this and all other experiments of Mandd Sobhann, set to tune lyrics written by poets of different communities and regions and presented them through Mandd Sobhann. In a sense, Mandd Sobhann broke not only conventions but also community barriers. No wonder, therefore, that Mandd Sobhann (the musical performance) was presented 12 times in the first 2 years in Goa, capturing the attention of the media while at the same time inviting the wrath and ire of the conventionalists.

What began as a performance titled ‘Mandd Sobhann’, grew into a movement of revival and rejuvenation of Konkani culture; and solidified into an organization called Mandd Sobhann. Today, Mandd Sobhann boasts of all these 3 identities namely – a performance, a movement and an organization.