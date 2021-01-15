Spread the love



















God Fearing Janardana Sherigar Offers Puja to a ‘Saved Tree’ Prior to Selling Tender Coconuts

God Fearing Janardana Sherigar Offers Puja to a ‘Saved Tree’ from the axe of Tree Fellers during widening of road near Jyothi Talkies/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru Prior to Selling Tender Coconuts

Mangaluru : My every morning begins with a ride on my two-wheeler around the main parts of the City between 6 am- 8 am, where I capture a bunch of civic problems on my camera for my reporting. And my day also starts with sipping a delicious tender coconut , and I only buy from from two street vendors- if I take Bunts hostel road – Jyothi Circle to Hampankatta, I buy the tender coconut from the tender coconut seller who has cart under a peepal tree; and if I take Bunts hostel-PVS Circle, I buy the tender coconut from the vendor near Lady Goschen Hospital- and this is my daily routine for the last so many years.

Yesterday, I heard that a story had appeared in a Kannada daily couple of days ago about the tender coconut seller, opposite Jyothi Talkies (near Balmatta Government Women’s College) – I was surprised to read the details, even though being his regular customer didn’t know all those facts in the story. Meet Satyanarayana Janardana Sherigar who sells tender coconuts at the said location, hailing from Kadri, just a few blocks from where I reside. Being a god-fearing man, he daily goes to Kadri Shree Manjunath Temple, before he starts his petty business of selling tender coconuts. His cart is located right below a huge peepal tree which was saved by environmentalists from the hands of tree fellers, during the road widening of Jyoth-Bunts Hostel Road.

Urbanization and development are an inevitable part of living today. Road widening and building of flyovers have to happen in every city, but this comes at the cost of losing green cover. The fast disappearing green cover in Mangaluru compelled Sashidhar Shetty, the Founder of National Environment Care Foundation (NECF), that something should be done to save trees rather than cut them when there is road widening or any other city development, where trees come in the way. By forming NECF and with help of volunteers, Shetty has brought awareness about tree plantation, saving trees and a clean and green environment. He has also raised his voice and even held protests to save trees and save nature.

We all know that trees play a very important role in protecting the lives of all other living beings found around them. Most of our activities generate plenty of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases that pollute the atmosphere, and it is only trees that can convert these gases into oxygen and help counter the ill-effects. The loss of even one tree in a vicinity can cause an imbalance in the natural wealth and health of the surrounding area. Tree translocation is a tedious process, which has to be done very carefully. Or something has to be done to save a tree from axing it down.

And for that matter, on 19 March 2020 NECF members in order to save a tree located on the Bunts Hostel Road, in the premises of Women’s College, opposite Jyothi talkies gathered near the tree and did a short pooja, and also affixed signs (in Kannada) stating that “If anyone tries to remove this sign or does any harm to this tree or cut it down, will be punished/cursed by God-Kadri Sri Manjunatha. Also when you pass by, do Namaskara to the tree, and you’ll have success in life”. This unique idea was planned in order to save this tree from being chopped down, during the road widening work. So after this tree was saved, Janardhana Sherigar decided to offer pooja daily to the tree which has provided him shade and shelter, by placing a few flowers and a agarbatti before he starts selling tender coconuts, and by doing this expresses his gratitude to the nature/tree that has provided him shelter besides preserving his religious faith.

After coming to know that the tree was connected with a Daiva in Kadri, he started offering pooja to this tree in March 2020, and prior to selling his tender coconuts, he does namaskara to the tree. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Janardhana said, “I have been selling tender coconuts at this spot for the last ten years, and this tree has given me share and comfort. I come here by 6 am and continue with my business till 7 pm or so. Earlier I used to sell over 100 tender coconuts, but the sales have come down due to the pandemic. But I am happy with the money I make and the blessings from Daiva. It’s sad to note that many trees which give shade and oxygen to people are cut down during road widening etc, and I am glad that the environmentalists saved this tree, and I hope it will remain here forever”.



