God the passionate Lover

The passionate lover romantic creator falls in love with tiny creatures

mother child man woman brother sister great least no walls separates

brother to brother sister to sister love has no limit restraint no restriction

very good beautiful blissful bountiful full of life spirit and nature God’s call

heart my heart flesh of my flesh my creation gentle generous genial gracious

Image and likeness one’s own nature bubbling vigor elated excited life genius

Desire hunger thirst longing in the heart creature for a creature friendly nature

expresses explain emerge merge emotionally build life love live thrilled on earth

Love is emotion fire warmth power potential full strength space allure charisma

appreciate adore admire natural nature nourish nurture name strengthen dharma

Understand cost value do not misuse abuse overuse no expectation but experience

True love does not hate take revenge belittle other counts no religion creed cult cures

Love is healing caring sharing consoling gladdens make the problems lighter brings laughter

love comforts fascinate energizes motivates inspires brother and sister to one another

Is it possible to live without the loving heart? Heart is a vital part cannot be departed

Living Without the emotions justice to one’s life? Life is full of emotions protected

Love minus one’s own life fish out of water bee without honey sea without waves

Love life fill life with love respect appreciate uphold what an immense life

The Author Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin priest is an advocate and appointed by the Government of Karnataka as a Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Contact: 9902774580

