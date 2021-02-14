God the passionate Lover
The passionate lover romantic creator falls in love with tiny creatures
mother child man woman brother sister great least no walls separates
brother to brother sister to sister love has no limit restraint no restriction
very good beautiful blissful bountiful full of life spirit and nature God’s call
heart my heart flesh of my flesh my creation gentle generous genial gracious
Image and likeness one’s own nature bubbling vigor elated excited life genius
Desire hunger thirst longing in the heart creature for a creature friendly nature
expresses explain emerge merge emotionally build life love live thrilled on earth
Love is emotion fire warmth power potential full strength space allure charisma
appreciate adore admire natural nature nourish nurture name strengthen dharma
Understand cost value do not misuse abuse overuse no expectation but experience
True love does not hate take revenge belittle other counts no religion creed cult cures
Love is healing caring sharing consoling gladdens make the problems lighter brings laughter
love comforts fascinate energizes motivates inspires brother and sister to one another
Is it possible to live without the loving heart? Heart is a vital part cannot be departed
Living Without the emotions justice to one’s life? Life is full of emotions protected
Love minus one’s own life fish out of water bee without honey sea without waves
Love life fill life with love respect appreciate uphold what an immense life
The Author Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin priest is an advocate and appointed by the Government of Karnataka as a Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Contact: 9902774580
From The Author:
