Godfrey Sequeira elected President of MUKA UK

United Kingdom: Mangalorean United Konkani association (MUKA) unanimously elected Godfrey Sequeira as its President during the 17th annual general body meeting held on 30th April 2022 at St. Teresa’s Church Hall, Nottingham, UK.

The meeting began with a short prayer invoking the blessings of the almighty. Former President Mr Anson Dias welcomed the gathering present at the hall and those who joined via video conference. Mr Dias appreciated the ex-committee members for their relentless service offered during their term. The committee members were congratulated for a successful easter celebration.

The annual report for the past three years was presented by Mr Jeevan Menezes. The audited accounts for the financial years 2019-21 were read out by Mr Naveen Lobo and the approval was sought from the general body. The elections for the new committee were conducted by John Peter Fernandes.

The elected executive committee of MUKA for the year 2022-24 is as follows:

President: Mr Godfrey Sequeira

Vice President: Mrs. Shalini Pinto

Secretary: Mr Deepak Alvares

Cultural Secretary: Mrs Jenifer Teena Fernandes

Treasurer: Mrs Lydia Lewis

Communications Coordinator: Mr John Peter Fernandes

Liturgical Coordinator: Mr Stany Sequeira

Managing Committee members: Mr Vincent Dsouza, Mr Anson Dias, Mr Naveen Lobo, Mrs Christina D’Souza, and Mr Wilfred Rodrigues.

Addressing the General Body of MUKA, Mr Godfrey Sequeira congratulated the newly elected committee and conveyed his gratitude towards Mr Dias and ex-committee members. He thanked the general body for this opportunity and promised to uphold the legacy of MUKA. Also, he sought active support from the members and expressed his desire to make MUKA a stronger association of Konkani speakers in the United Kingdom.

The annual “Summer Day Out – 2022” was decided to be organized on Saturday, 9th July 2022. The meeting concluded with a thanksgiving hymn.