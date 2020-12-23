Spread the love



















Godrej Trainees Convocation Programme at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute has a collaboration venture with M/s Godrej Appliances. Under this initiative, students of MRAC and COE Trade are trained in repair and servicing of advanced Air Conditioners and Refrigerators. Godrej trainees’ convocation programme was held on 23rd Dec 2020 at St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute , Mangaluru.

The programme commenced with a prayer song by Wilson, JTO. KiranD’souza, convenor of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Roshan D’souza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the dignitaries. Sharana Gouda, Godrej Training Officer Karnataka Division was the chief guest and the programme was presided over by Rev. Fr Cyril D’mello SJ, Director of the Institution. The other dignitaries on the dais were Alwyn Menezes Vice Principal and Mr Noel Lobo, Training Officer.

On this occasion, outgoing students of MRAC and COE trades were honoured by convocation, stole and certificates.The felicitation ceremony was conducted by .Ashwin D’Souza, JTO. Mohammad Savad and Sampath Kumar, students of MRAC trade shared their experience about the training in this institution.

Chief Guest Sharana Gouda addressing the gathering said ” I am proud that M/s Godrej Appliances is associated with this college. We have given the knowledge and skill based training in modern Refrigerators and Air conditioners, but technology is getting improvised continuously. Students need to upgrade themselves when they get into an industry. In life every step is a learning stage, hence keep learning new things in life”. He congratulated the outgoing students and wished them success in life”.

Kiran D’Souza, Convenor of the programme proposed vote of thanks. Wilson N, JTO compered the programme.