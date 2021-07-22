Spread the love



















GOENCHE ONLINE SUPERSTARS – PREMIERED ON YOUTUBE

GOENCHE ONLINE SUPERSTARS – premiered on YouTube has done over 15,000 views in just 4 days since its launch on 17th July 2021.

https://youtu.be/wK2VgEIBMlI

Experiences like this are certainly where the future of Konkani online entertainment is heading –it’s a pinnacle of making online shows feel engaging.

The premiere drew a sizeable global audience – with a maximum of 935 concurrent viewers reaching the peak; the actual number could be certainly high given the fact that families nowadays hook up YouTube to TVs and watch together.

In the age of social media, anyone can pass their opinion and judgement on the show, however, it is hard to see the wonder and amazement in the efforts, and the purpose behind it.

Navelim Stars, a small group of people from Navelim village based in Kuwait, tried to bring that sense of excitement, and intention. One has to see the show, it cannot be recommended more highly.

𝙉𝘼𝙑𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙈 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙎 𝘾𝙊𝙍𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙈𝙄𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙀

Navelim Stars, with the support of many other like-minded friends and Goans from all around, came up with the idea.

Those who made the show a reality include Bab Katty de Navelim, Eusebio Fernandes, Tase Crasto, Norman Noronha, Britto Pereira, Simon Dias, Avelino Dias & Gasper Crasto.

All artwork of the show was designed by Simon Dias while Rivon Gomes was the official photographer.

𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘽𝙐𝙏𝙀, 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘿 & 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙂𝙐𝙀𝙎𝙏

The show saw a tribute paid to Konkani stage artiste Cajetan de Sanvordem who died last November. The legendary artiste worked in Kuwait for a number of years before he left for Goa.

Veteran actress Querobina Carvalho was honored with an award for her service and dedication towards the Konkani stage and art. She was presented with a commemorative shawl and a special award at the hands of Fr. Franco Pereira who was a special guest.

All the artistes were later presented with a memento trophy in remembrance of the event.

𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙎, 𝙎𝙊𝙉𝙂𝙎 & 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙔

The show entitled ‘𝗚𝗢𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦’ has some familiar Goan artistes based in Kuwait. The musical consists of a variety of 14 songs, and some simple comedy.

Artistes that feature in 𝗚𝗢𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 include Katty de Navelim, Joseph Rodrigues, Baltazar Pontes, Agnelo Fernandes, Esparansa Barretto, Gasper Crasto, Olinda Fernandes, Simon Dias, Valanka Fernandes, Seby Dsilva, Seby Mascarenhas, Querobina Carvalho, Braz de Parra & Maxima D’Costa.

Tase Crasto is the main compere of the show along with Gasper Crasto.

Kuwait’s budding video & film producers Rythm & Poetry comprising of Jeff & Dwane Almeida have done their best to exhibit the show in the finest possible light.

Anand Sound Waves provided the sound.

𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗦

Music for the show is provided by Maestro Shahu Almeida (keyboards) & his band comprising of Lennon Blasco Dsilva (Lead & Rhythm), Dennis Gonsalves (Bass) and upcoming drummer-boy Aerosmith Almeida.

𝙋𝙍𝙊𝘾𝙀𝙀𝘿𝙎 𝙁𝙍𝙊𝙈 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙒

Navelim Stars were able to raise some funds through the show and distribute them towards a cause, mainly:

• Sanitization of Holy Family Cathedral, Kuwait City

• Fr. Wilson Paul – Chandgad, Maharashtra (for the treatment of Covid patients of the parish)

𝘿𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙐𝙏𝙀 & 𝘿𝙀𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙑𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙄𝙉𝘿𝙄𝙑𝙄𝘿𝙐𝘼𝙇𝙎

– Rita Maria Pereira – Aquem Baixo, Navelim

– Rony Rodrigues – Colmorod, Navelim

– Kavita Andrade – Bellem, Navelim

– Ana Piexeto – Ravora, Navelim

– Joslitha Fernandes, Dongorim, Navelim (student at Rosary College)

– Manuelina Pereira – Aquem Baixo, Navelim

– Shakir Bepari – Dramapur, Navelim

– Luisa Costa, Santan Gomes, Marekin Rebello, Nikela Fernandes/Inacina Dias, Anna Carvalho, Rosa Costa (all from Gantamorrod, Navelim)

• Fees for class Xth (5 students at Rosary High School, Navelim)

• 2 nos Kuwait-Goa One-way air-tickets reserved for Goans in distress

𝘈 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘣𝘺: 𝘎𝘢𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘊𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘰 / 𝘒𝘶𝘸𝘢𝘪𝘵

Like this: Like Loading...