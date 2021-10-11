Going..Going..Gone! 35-year-old Water Tank Razed for Safety Reasons near CAR police Office

Spread the love



















Going..Going..Gone! 35-year-old Dilapidated Water Tank built in 1986 Demolished for Safety Reasons near City Armed Reserve Police Office. Government allots Rs 3 Crore 80 Lakhs for construction of New CAR police office/Building, New Armory Storage and New K-9 Kennel

Mangaluru: When it comes to water tanks, the longevity comes down to a number of factors, including the structure, quality, leakage, cracks etc, and usage. Some water tank materials and construction methods last longer than others, and this is often indicated by the price of these tanks. Bladder tanks, frame tanks and tanks constructed from plastic barrels generally last a much shorter time, typically from one to five years. These are helpful if you are just looking for a short term, space friendly or affordable water storage solution but typically do not hold up in the long term like other tanks can. It is important to remember that any item you use for water storage must be food safe and non biodegradable so that cement or other debris or plastic does not break down into your water supply.

The location of your tank in terms of where it sits or built could also affect its lifespan. A water tank with clean fresh water kept in it will typically have a much longer lifespan than that of a tank with salt or chemical water kept in it. Whilst there is no definitive answer to the question of how long a water tank lasts, however, here we have a concrete tank built in the year 1986, which was used for few years, and later not used since the last few years, due to damages and also water leakage, had to be razed down.

The water tank we are talking about is located near the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police Office building, adjacent to the Police Commissioner’s office. The demolition of the water tank is going on, where the bottom pillars of the tank were knocked down, and once the water storage tank was on the ground, it was broken into pieces using a JCB machine.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean DCP Hariram Shanker said, “This water tank I guess is around three decades old, and for a few years it was not put into use. Also there had been issues of cracks in the water tank, which was making creaking noise during heavy winds. Based on safety issues it was decided to knock down the water tank, and that space would be useful when the new construction of CAR building commences. Recently the government has allotted funds of Rs 3 crore 80 lakhs towards the construction of the state-of-the-Art City Armed Reserve Police Building, New Armory Storage Place, and also a new Kennel. Apart from these, a small water tank may be constructed to provide water to these new structures. The sketch of all the three projects have been forwarded to the concerned departments, and once the tender and other formalities are complete, the construction may start in eight to nine months”.

