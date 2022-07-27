Going..Going..Gone! Historic Property of Mendonca Brothers Demolished for Rd Widening

Going..Going..Gone! Historic Property of Mendonca Brothers namely Lawrence, Richard and James in Vamanjoor, Mangaluru Demolished for Road Widening on the Mangaluru-Moodbidri National Highway 69

Mangaluru: The road widening on the Mangalore-Moodbidri National Highway 69 which passes through the historic narrow road, century-old trees, decades-old ancestral houses and bustling marketplaces of the Coastal City will soon erase an important part of Mangaluru’s cultural heritage. The multi-crore road widening project will not only clear the old picture-perfect landscape and structures but will also displace families forcing them into lifeless neighbourhoods. And among such homes/properties on this stretch of NH 69 road-widening project is one heritage and ancestral house and property belonging to the MENDONCA BROTHERS of Vamanjoor, in the outskirts of the City.

It is learnt that the national highway authority of India had given a notice to the Mendonca Brothers to vacate the property very adjacent to NH69 for widening the Mangaluru-Moodbidri highway (NH69) road. Meanwhile, NHAI has already started to demolish a few buildings/houses, which had already been compensated. The Mendonca Brothers, having got the compensation, had agreed to the NHAI deal, and their property is on the line of demolition.

This house that we are talking about is not your usual concrete building on the corporation’s land acquisition list but has existed since 1956. and for the last few days, we are seeing an earthmover/JCB making its way through the Mendonca compound and tearing down the ancestral home of the Mendonca Brothers, in order to make way for a ‘swanky’ road development plan. With one powerful blow after another, the JCB has been reducing the decades-old landmark to scrap. A landmark which was a compass for many generations and a family’s identity- will be NO MORE soon.

The Mendonca Brothers & their wives: L-R: James & Shobha; Lawrence & Jacintha; Richard & Placy

James Mendonca and his family living in USA and Dubai

It is a slice of Mangaluru’s rich heritage home which was passed down to the Mendonca Brothers by their parents, a house that was built in 1956, and all the three brothers-Lawrence, Richard and James had grown in it. With the ongoing demolition of the Mendonca compound and existing house, the Mangaluru-based cinema industry has lost an iconic place, where many films since decades had been shot on this location. It’s bad and sad news which has hurt the Konkani, Tulu, and Kannada cinema and serial directors and producers, along with artistes.

THE MENDONCA HOUSE & COMPOUND BEFORE….

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, among the three Mendonca Brothers, James Mendonca, an engineer in Dubai having come down to Mangaluru recently said, “My father (Late) Paul Albert Mendonca, had laterite stone and timber business since 1946 and survived for 35 years. The house was built with the laterite stone from their own quarry, timber from their own forest, roof as well as the wooden false ceiling for the whole house. All doors and windows from teak wood”.

“The Original house had 14 rooms plus hall, dining, kitchen, store and toilets. It was refurbished in 2010 changing the size of the rooms and adding modern flooring. There were no architects or civil engineers at that time. During the laying of the foundation, my father kept on adding rooms since building material was available in the house, hence ended up adding 14+ rooms. He said one room for each child for 8 children. Our house had double-tiled outer and inner ceilings tiles supplied by family relatives, the Coello tile factory. Apart from film shootings, it was a venue for a lot of weddings and Roce for Neighbour’s, since the yard was large,” added James.

James further said, “Our ancestral house had created history by being an iconic shooting house for several Tulu, Kannada and Konkani movies along with a number of serials and album songs. It should be noted that the entire 53 episodes of the much appreciated Konkani serial “Mrs Meena and Family” was shot in our house and yard. The compound was an ideal place for shooting album songs of various languages, photo shoots and TV shows. ‘Tuka Chintana’, a Konkani single to be released in August 2022, produced by Ro International and sung by Indian Idol fame Nihal Tauro was the last shot album song in our compound”.

THE PROPERTY ON THE VERGE OF DEMOLITION AT PRESENT …

While concluding James said, “We know that losing an ancestral house is heartbreaking, however, in the interest of the public and development of the road, we obliged the NHAI to take over our property and do the needful for the society. The demolition of our property may be a great loss for the film and entertainment industry, and also heartbreaking for the residents of Vamanjoor, and surrounding areas. The senior citizens of Vamanjoor know the helping nature of our parents and their siblings. It was the only house they could visit at any time and get monetary or other help during their difficulties. The rich nature of the Mendonca family made many families get a good education and a better lifestyle. The compound was really an emotion for Vamanjooreans.”

Just like the Mendonca family losing their precious ancestral home, there are few other families on the stretch of NH69 who are also in line being soon demolished by an earthmover/JCB- sad but can’t help. There are many other houses/shops/buildings on the stretch which are decades old and boast the architectural style. Most of these, however, have tenants living in them for decades and the owners would not mind razing these to the ground in exchange for a hefty compensation. That’s because they barely earn a few hundred bucks from the rent. What is painful is that there is no sense of belonging.

And just because these buildings are not notified as heritage sites do not mean they are not heritage. It’s a delicate balance between catering to the ever-increasing traffic and conserving our heritage. The sooner we realise this the better, or else we will end up losing these jewels — just like we’ve lost the MENDONCA BUNGALOW!