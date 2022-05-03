Going..Going..Gone! MSCL to Commence the Rs 114 Crore Central Market Project Soon

Mangaluru: The much-awaited new Central Market project, which was on hold due to a stay from the High Court, is likely to begin soon. The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will take up the Redevelopment of Central Market and Fish Market project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, under public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has already demolished the 60-year-old Central Market building, to facilitate the construction of a new one.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) General Manager Arun Prabha said, “The tender process has been completed, and a city-based contractor will be executing the project. The court stay for the project has been vacated, and we have already demolished the old structure of the Central Market, and finalised a Mangaluru-based concessionaire to redevelop the Central Market under DBFOT basis. The project will be taken at an approximate cost of Rs 114 crore and the proposed Central Market building will have all the necessary infrastructure, including parking and commercial space”.

Er Prabha further said “The MSCL has informed the concessionaire that the city corporation requires 1,50,000 sq ft in the building, for the corporation’s market area. In the five-storey building, a car park in the basement, and market area will be constructed for the city corporation. The proposal to redevelop the Central Market was approved by the MCC council in June, 2016. Later, a council meeting of the MCC chaired by the then mayor Diwakar had resolved in December 2020, to construct a new Central Market building through the MSCL. The PWD and a consultant had certified that the old Central Market building was not fit for occupation”

“If everything goes according to the plan, the Central Market with the fish market will be rebuilt under Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on Design Build Finance Operation Transfer (DBFOT). Defining A Public–Private Partnership (PPP, 3P, or P3)-it is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private sectors, typically of a long-term nature. In other words, it involves an arrangement between a unit of government and a business that brings better services or improves the city’s capacity to operate effectively. Because PPPs are a cooperative between government and the private sector, they are an example of multi-stakeholder governance. PPPs are closely related to concepts such as privatization and the contracting out of government services” added Er Prabha.

He further said ” There is no consensus about how to define a PPP. The term can cover hundreds of different types of long-term contracts with a wide range of risk allocations, funding arrangements, and transparency requirements. The advancement of PPPs, as a concept and a practice, is a product of the new public management of the late 20th century and globalization pressures. Despite there being no formal consensus regarding a definition, the term has been defined by major entities. Anyways, a full-fledged market complex at the Central Market area has been a long pending demand of Mangaluru” .

The proposed Central Market complex will have a separate space for the retail sale of vegetables, fruits, flowers, fish and meat. The complex will also have a separate space for commercial establishments and office premises as well. It may be recalled that the district administration had banned activities at the Central Market to maintain social distancing during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. Following this, the MCC had directed all merchants from the Central Market to shift their activity to the APMC yard at Baikampady. The Central Market before shifting to APMC Yard in Baikampady had 597 shops, operating wholesale and retail business.