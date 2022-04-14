Going..Going..Will Be Gone! MCC having Got Green Signal from HC Starts Demolishing Central Market

Mangaluru: For the last so many years, with all the STAY ORDERS filed by merchants/shop owners of Central Market , it seems like the construction of the Rs 130 crore State-of-the-Art new Central Market will not be a dream come true for a long ..long..time! Last year when the Mangaluru City Corporation had started the demolition process, and had completely razed down all the shops in the inner portion of the market, however, while the demolition of the outer building part where a bunch of shops were in business, a stay order in High Court was filed by a few traders, and the demolishing work was stopped. Now it is learnt that the stay order has been lifted, and Karnataka High Court has given permission to go ahead with the demolition of the Central Market building, and demolition crew has been working since last night till this morning, and most part of the building has been razed down.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean over the phone Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, ” The High Court has lifted the STAY ORDER, and has given the full permission to demolish the Central Market building which was in dilapidated condition and was not safe for traders to do business there. However, last year during the demolition process a few traders had approached the High Court and asked for a stay order, and it was granted. But a couple of days ago, we received the order from HC that we can go ahead with the demolition process. However, a case is still pending in the Court, where the traders have asked to rehabilitate them, and we may consider after the verdict from the Court. Presently a few traders have agreed with the HC order, and have requested us to give them the first priority to have shops once the new central market is ready” .

The High Court had ordered Mangaluru city Corporation Commissioner NOT to demolish any more of the central Market building. The petition was filed by M Ganesh Anchan, one of the traders in that building, the Court stayed the MCC’s order dated 4 April 2021, and directed the MCC Commissioner NOT to demolish the building. However, without giving any intimation to the shop owners, MCC went ahead and started demolishing the building, which angered the traders. The Petitioners were M Ganesh anchan, Naresh Nayak, Dhanraj, B A Moideen, Sachin Shankar Magadum, M I Arun -all traders of the Central Market, and the Respondents were- The State of Karnataka, DK-Deputy Commissioner, MCC Commissioner, Mangaluru Police Commissioner and Mangaluru North Police Station House Officer.

Meanwhile, former MLC and AICC Secretary Ivan D’souza had visited the Market after the inner portion of the building was totally demolished and interacting with the traders said that MCC should never have demolished the market building without making alternative arrangements for hundreds of traders. Ivan also had contacted MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, and district minister-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary and appealed to them to make alternative arrangements for the traders. Ivan also urged minister Kota to release compensation to the traders whose shops were demolished last year.

File Photo :Former MLC Ivan D’souza interacting with the traders of Central Market

CENTRAL MARKET BEFORE……

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager (technical) at Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) said, “If everything goes according to the plan, the Central Market with the fish market will be rebuilt under Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on Design Build Finance Operation Transfer (DBFOT). Defining A Public–Private Partnership (PPP, 3P, or P3)-it is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private sectors, typically of a long-term nature. In other words, it involves an arrangement between a unit of government and a business that brings better services or improves the city’s capacity to operate effectively. Because PPPs are a cooperative between government and the private sector, they are an example of multi-stakeholder governance. PPPs are closely related to concepts such as privatization and the contracting out of government services”

” There is no consensus about how to define a PPP. The term can cover hundreds of different types of long-term contracts with a wide range of risk allocations, funding arrangements, and transparency requirements. The advancement of PPPs, as a concept and a practice, is a product of the new public management of the late 20th century and globalization pressures. Despite there being no formal consensus regarding a definition, the term has been defined by major entities. Anyways, a full-fledged market complex at the Central Market area has been a long pending demand of Mangaluru” added Er Arun..

The market will be developed at a total cost of nearly Rs 130 crore. The proposed Central Market complex will have a separate space for the retail sale of vegetables, fruits, flowers, fish and meat. The complex will also have a separate space for commercial establishments and office premises as well. A total amount of Rs 5.25 crore was earmarked to construct a temporary market but that project was stopped due to stay order from High court.The Central Market before shifting to APMC Yard in Baikampady had 597 shops, operating wholesale and retail business.