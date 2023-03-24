Gold smuggling in truck meant for fish supply, 2 held

In a joint operation of the BSF and Customs, two persons were held, who were smuggling gold in a truck near Petrapole Land Customs Station in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.



New Delhi: In a joint operation of the BSF and Customs, two persons were held, who were smuggling gold in a truck near Petrapole Land Customs Station in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

The gold was being smuggled in truck which was engaged for the supply of fresh fish. The BSF and Customs received a tip-off about it and a joint team was formed to bust the gang.

“A truck of fresh fish was jointly examined by Customs and BSF which resulted in recovery of 40 pieces of gold with foreign marking. The gold was around 4,667 gram worth Rs 2,82,12,257,” said a Customs official.

The official added that the gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the accused were placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Like this: Like Loading...