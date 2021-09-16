Spread the love



















Gold Valued at Rs 41.33 lakhs Seized by MIA Customs Officials from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The officers of Mangalore International Airport Team – II have booked a case for smuggling of 854.000 gms. (value Rs. 41.33 lakh) of Gold concealed in rectum of a passenger arrived from Dubai by IX 384 on 16 September 2021 at 0530 hours.

The name of the passenger is identified as Jafar Kallingal, aged 29 years hailing from Kasargod, Kerala, and he has been arrested for further investigation.

