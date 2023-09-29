Gold worth 76.5 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru: The Customs sleuths at Mangaluru International Airport seized gold weighing 1.273kg, valued at Rs 76.5 lakh from three different passengers, between September 26 and September 27.

Officials said smugglers were intercepted after they crossed the green channel.

As a result of frisking, scanning of handbags, scanning and open examination of carton boxes, and detailed interrogation of three passengers, gold of 24 Carat valued Rs 76.5 lakh was recovered from them.

One of the passengers has been arrested in connection with the case.

