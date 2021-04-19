Spread the love



















Gold worth Rs 14.55 Lakh Seized at MIA by Customs Officials from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: A man smuggling gold was apprehended by the officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport late evening on Sunday, 18 April 2021. The passenger is identified as Arish, hailing from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada. Gold of net weight 300 grams valued at Rs 14.55 lakhs was seized from him.

Arish had disembarked the SpiceJet flight SG 146 coming from Dubai from where he tried to smuggle gold by concealing in toys, trimmer, water dispenser and juicer etc. Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is in progress, informed the Customs officials.