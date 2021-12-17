Gold Worth Rs 36.4 Lakh Seized from Woman Passenger at Mangaluru Int’l Airport

Mangaluru: Customs have seized 24 carat gold weighing 739g, valued at Rs 36.4 lakh, from a woman passenger at Mangaluru International Airport .

The Customs officials at MIA intercepted the woman, who is a resident of Thalangara, Kasaragod, after she arrived from Dubai on Thursday. She had smuggled gold in paste form, mixed with solid gum concealed in a gray plastic pouch, which was stitched inside her undergarment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on in this regard.