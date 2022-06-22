Gold Worth Rs18 Lakhs Concealed inside LADIES Panty by MALE Passenger Seized at MIA



Mangaluru: Seems like there is a never ending to illegal gold smuggling by passengers coming into Mangaluru International Airport from Gulf Countries, especially Dubai. Following close on its heels, after Airport Customs officials had seized 24 carat gold worth a few lakhs a few days ago, here is yet another attempt made by a lady passenger trying to smuggle gold.

On Wednesday, 22 June 2022, customs officials at MIA seized 24 carat pure gold of net weight 364.500 gms of value Rs 18,95,400 from a male passenger hailing from Bhatkal, who arrived from Dubai by Spicejet Flight No SG60.

The gold, in paste form was packed in a paper and plastic made packet which was concealed inside a stitched pocket of a ladies undergarment/panty carried in a carton box.