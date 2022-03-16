‘Golden Baba’ goes missing in Kanpur, probe starts



Kanpur (UP): Manoj Sengar, popularly known as Golden Baba, has gone missing from his house under mysterious circumstances.

The family members, after a frantic search, have informed the local police.

The police, however, said that there is no apprehension of any untoward incident, and going by the preliminary findings it appears that he had gone somewhere on his own will.

The police said that the incident is being investigated by scanning the CCTV footage procured from various junctions.

‘Golden Baba’, a resident of Kakadeo, is known for his hobby of flaunting heavy gold jewellery. According to the family members, he left home on Tuesday morning and did not return.

DCP West BBGTS Murthy, ADCP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava and ACP Dinesh Chandra Shukla reached Golden Baba’s house and collected information from the family members.

“He is seen walking, wearing saffron colour clothes. A bag is on his shoulder. As of now, there is no apprehension of any untoward incident because ‘Golden Baba’ had left home without jewellery,” said the DCP.

Golden Baba made headlines when he had got a mask of gold worth around Rs 5 Lakh made for himself during the pandemic.

Golden Baba, because of his penchant for jewellery, is often referred to as ‘Bappi Lahiri of Kanpur’. He wears around two kg of gold every day.

He also carries a revolver in a case made of silver.

Sengar came into limelight 10 years ago when he reached court wearing gold worth lakhs of rupees.

There was an unsuccessful attempt made to kidnap him about four years ago and he has been receiving threats.