Golden Globes 2023: ‘Abbott Elementary’ named Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

‘Abbott Elementary’ was named the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama went to Kevin Costner for ‘Yellowstone’ at the 80th Golden Globes.



The winners were announced by actress Regina Hall, who quipped that the host got her name wrong and called herself ‘Mrs. Pitt’.

‘Abbott Elementary’ was contending against ‘The Bear’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Wednesday’.

For Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama, the competition was between Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’),A Kevin Costner (‘Yellowstone’), Diego Luna (‘Andora’), Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’) and Adam Scott (‘Severance’).

Golden Globes 2023 is streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.